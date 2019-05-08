Driver cited for failure to yield after left-hand turn collision in Cedar City

A tow truck operator removes a vehicle from the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a Jeep Cherokee and a Volkswagen Jetta on Main Street, Cedar City, Utah, May 8, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A driver making a left turn on Main Street in Cedar City Wednesday afternoon pulled out in front of another vehicle resulting in a collision, police said.

Sgt. Clint Pollock of the Cedar City Police Department said the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. near 924 S. Main St., involved a black Jeep Cherokee and a gray Volkswagen Jetta.

“The Jeep Cherokee pulled out on to Main going southbound when the VW traveling northbound hit the Jeep,” Pollock told Cedar City News.

Following the collision with the driver’s side of the Jeep, the Jetta also crashed into a light pole in a convenience store parking lot on the opposite (west) side of the street. Meanwhile, the Jeep spun around and ended up on that same side of the road before coming to rest on the sidewalk and curb.

Both vehicles were rendered inoperable due to the damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles.

Despite the significant damage to their respective cars, neither of the two female drivers was seriously hurt, police said.

“There were some minor injuries, but no one was transported to the hospital,” Pollock said. A Gold Cross Ambulance crew responded and checked out both drivers at the scene.

No other occupants were reported inside either vehicle.

Pollock said the woman driving the Jeep received a citation for failure to yield the right of way.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews