Teachers win big during Planet 105.1’s ‘Best Teacher on the Planet’ dinner

Jonathan Miller, a history and geography teacher from Dixie Middle School, won the grand prize of $500 for himself and $500 for his school on May 8 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Planet 105.1 honored 25 teachers at the “Best Teacher on the Planet” dinner hosted at Canyon Media on Wednesday.

Twenty-five envelopes were hidden throughout the cabin of a 2020 KIA Soul. Teachers’ names were called out and each educator was given the opportunity to choose an envelope from the car. After everyone had an envelope, the teachers were then allowed to open them and look inside to see their prizes.

Jonathan Miller, a history and geography teacher from Dixie Middle School, took home the grand prize consisting of $500 cash for the him and $500 for his school.

“I got lucky, but I am in the luckiest job in the world,” he said. “Being a teacher is the best, [and] the students are awesome. I never think of my work as work.”

Miller said he is considering using the money he won for Mother’s Day.

“I mean I really wasn’t expecting anything like this, so I didn’t think much about it,” he said.

Each of the weekly winners was awarded prizes from area businesses, including Findlay Kia, Boulevard Home Furnishings, Minky Couture, Crumbl Cookies, Fiiz, Daylight Donuts, Honolulu Grill, and People’s Town & Country Bank.

Eric Campbell, a science teacher at Snow Canyon Middle School, was one of the 25 weekly winners

“They surprised me at the school,” he said. “I had to run across the hallway, [and when I] came back, there was the principle and Planet [105.1] and Findlay [Kia] and my wife, and I thought, ‘What’s going on?’”

Campbell won a 32-inch television from Boulevard Home Furnishings.

“It was fun,” he said. “And I want to thank [my students] for nominating me. You guys are awesome.”

Teachers are nominated by students and coworkers who call in to Planet 105.1 or fill out the online nomination form. The weekly winners are announced every Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. Nominations are set to reopen in August for the 2019-2020 school year.

“Best Teacher on the Planet” began with Chris and LaRae Nelson over 10 years ago, said Colleen Rue of Planet 105.1. Both of LaRae’s parents had been educators and it was her passion to give back to educators.

Rue said she recognizes how hard teachers work and she wants to keep “Best Teacher on the Planet” going for “as long as [teachers] keep doing an amazing job.” As a parent, Rue said she appreciates teachers because they are able to care for her children.

“Your impact is amazing,” Rue said to the teachers at dinner. “So thank you.”

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @AvereeRyann