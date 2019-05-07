Wilda Mae Imgrund

Oct. 4, 1928 – May 5, 2019

Mae Imgrund, 90, passed away May 5, 2019. She was born Wilda Mae Tillery, on Oct. 4, 1928, in Lubbock, Texas, to Alonzo B. Tillery and Eunice Urilla Hartman. She was the second of seven children.

She married William Robert Whitaker and had three children: William Robert “Rob” Whitaker Jr., Brenda Lee Whitaker and Billy Russell Whitaker. They later divorced, and Mae moved to San Diego County, California, with their children.

Subsequently, she married Edward William Imgrund on Dec. 28, 1967. Four more children entered her life from Edward’s first marriage: Jodene Imgrund, Barbara Ann Imgrund, Mary Imgrund and Edward William Imgrund III. Mae and Ed were sealed for eternity in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Aug. 12, 1988. Together they served as officiators in both the San Diego and St. George temples for nearly 20 years.

Mae devoted her entire life to serving others. Her family and her faith were the most important things in her life. Her example will live on through all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Mae is survived by her siblings Faye Brown, Jean Reed (Jim), E. Don Tillery (Nancy) and Phillip Tillery (Jean); her children Robert Whitaker (Janis), Brenda Spillane (Thomas) and Bill Whitaker (Miko); her stepchildren Jodene Imgrund, Barbara Ann Imgrund and Mary Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward; brothers Weldon and Bill; stepson Eddie; and both parents. She leaves behind 27 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren who love her and will miss her dearly until they meet again.

We express our gratitude to Applegate Homecare and Hospice who were a wonderful resource in Mae’s final days.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Monday, prior to services, from 10-10:45 a.m. at the mortuary.

Mae will be interred next to her husband in Tonaquint Cemetery.

