July 26, 1938 – May 3, 2019

Our beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather, Paul Allen Marsh, passed away in his home in St. George, Utah, on May 3, 2019.

He was born on July 26, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Paul graduated from East High School and earned an MBA degree from the University of Utah. His career traversed Hi-Land Dairy, California Security Bank, Walker Bank, Ford Motor Company, U-Haul, Turnmar Development, and SunRiver. He worked in banking, in corporate finance and treasury, and in real estate development. He and his family lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, Pasadena, California, Dearborn, Michigan, Mesa, Arizona, and St. George, Utah.

He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Australian Mission. He loved to serve in the church and did so in various callings including: Stake Missionary, High Counselor, Branch Presidency Counselor, Bishopric Counselor, and Bishop. He and his wife, also served a mission to Edinburgh, Scotland.

He was physically active to the very end. He loved to golf, especially with his brothers and his sons. He was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed family history, spending time in the temple and trying to keep track of all his grandchildren. He was forever a supporter and perfect example of love, kindness and service.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary LuJean Taggart Marsh; also by siblings Grant (Edie) Marsh, Ralph (Judy) Marsh, and Mary Lynne (Gary) Sargent; sister-in-law, Cynthia Marsh; and his children Allen (Karen) Marsh, John (Keri) Marsh, Jim (Adelia) Marsh, Suzie (David) Perkinson, Rusty (Rachel) Marsh, Jeannie (Trevor) Lowry, Tony (Natalie) Marsh, Joy (Jay) Shelby, and 35 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thirl and Mary Marsh and his brother Bill Marsh.

Funeral services

A visitation will be held Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. to noon at the SunRiver Angel Arch Building, 1483 W. Angel Arch Drive, St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior to services at 9:30 a.m. at the South Jordan River Ridge 8 th Ward Bldg, 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, Utah.

Ward Bldg, 1409 W. Shields Lane, South Jordan, Utah. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Lawns Cemetery in Salt Lake City.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.