Dec. 19, 1917 – May 2, 2019

Mary Sullivan Hasfurther, 101, died May 2, 2019, in St. George, Utah. She was born Dec. 19, 1917, in St. George, Utah, to Victor and Clio McArthur Sullivan. She married Wilfrid M. Hasfurther Nov. 29, 1938, in St. George, Utah.

Mary has been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she has served as Relief Society President, a Young Women leader, a Primary worker and a temple worker at the St. George Temple.

Mary was a beautician and homemaker. She was an avid quilter, an excellent seamstress and made beautiful handiwork items (crochet, needlepoint, etc.). She will be remembered for her beautiful wedding cakes and flower arrangements.

Mary was always willing to give of her time in helping other in her family, ward and neighborhood.

She loved music, was an accomplished pianist and accompanied her junior high band. A top priority was fishing, traveling and having fun with family and friends, especially fishing in Alaska. She loved to garden and have fresh flowers in her house.

Mary was a loyal Dixie State College and University supporter and was on their alumni board for many years. Mary was presented the Distinguished Alumnus Award for Outstanding Service and Dedication to Dixie College at Homecoming in 1997. She received an award for appreciation for outstanding service as a Distinguished Citizen and Friend of Dixie State College May 2, 2003. She was president of the Lady Lions in Cedar City and active in NARFE. Mary was a long-time member of the Literary Arts Club and was chosen as the Orchid Lady by this group for the 2003-2004 year.

Survivors include Mary Robertson of Dublin, Ohio; Victor Hasfurther (Marilyn) of St. George, Utah; Judith Cahoon (Charles) of Boise, Idaho; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Cleo Wardle of St. George, Utah. Her husband and one son, Kenneth Hasfurther, preceded her in death.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., on Friday, May 10, from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at the St. George Stake Center, 591 W. 500 N., St. George. There will be a viewing prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center.

Interment will take place in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary online.