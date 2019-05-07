When debilitating pain leaves you hopeless, 2 hometown physicians say something more can always be done

FEATURE — Living in a small community like St. George can have its disadvantages for some people but for others, like partners Dr. Court Empey and Dr. Spencer Wells of Desert Pain Specialists, there is no better place to raise their families and care for patients.

“I loved growing up here,” Empey told St. George News, recalling his hometown as being quite a bit smaller and really close-knit when he was a young man.

“The people were great,” Empey said, among them his great mentor growing up, former Dixie High School football coach Ray Odette, who he enjoyed every moment playing for.

“He pushed me to work harder and do a good job.”

For Wells, being raised in St. George was like something out of a storybook, with really good friends, loving parents and a great neighborhood to grow up in. In fact, his grandmother lives just up the road and his dad spent a lifetime as a veterinarian right across town.

Every member of the staff at Desert Pain Specialists is dedicated to helping patients find relief from their pain and Empey said there is always something more that can be done.

I think there’s always options to treat your pain and I would recommend to any patient who’s dealing with chronic pain to be the squeaky wheel to get the grease. Our whole goal is to get you better without surgery, but sometimes we need to operate as well.

Wells said the mission of an interventional pain specialist is to offer recommendations to help manage pain prior to patients needing surgery and they hope to be able to help patients avoid it altogether if possible.

“We work closely with surgeons when what we’re doing isn’t providing the amount of pain relief that the patient is hoping for. We specialize in minimally invasive procedures focusing mostly on the spine but we also do work in other areas of the body,” Wells said.

Both Empey and Wells know full well they can’t help everybody but they want patients to know that they will always try to do their best to help them.

“What is rewarding about working in this field is being able to help somebody get their life back,” Wells said.

About Desert Pain Specialists

Desert Pain Specialists is Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team. Their state-of-the-art facility in St. George, Utah, allows them to offer unmatched quality of care for their patients.

Desert Pain Specialists is located in the new Riverfront Medical Center, 617 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 301 in St. George. The team has additional offices at 1760 N. Main St. in Cedar City and 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Suite 600, in Mesquite, Nevada.

