April 15, 1940 – May 3, 2019

George Morris Peacock, age 79, passed away on May 3, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 15, 1940, in Orangeville, Utah, to William Morris and Maree Rasmussen Peacock. The third of three children, George grew up with two sisters, JoAnn and Evelyn. His father passed away when George was only 7 years old. He grew up in a home that was filled with music. He spent many happy days hunting, fishing and exploring.

He attended South Emery High School and graduated in 1958, then attended the College of Eastern Utah for two years. He then attended Brigham Young University to complete his Bachelor of Arts in 1964, and Master of Arts in 1970. He was a member of the IKs, the Intercollegiate Knights, a service fraternity, as such he supervised the lighting of the “Y” in times when firepots outlined the cougar initial on the mountain. In later years, George led the Sigma Gama Chi fraternity in numerous activities with young adults at the St. George Institute.

George served an honorable mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Gulf States Mission from 1960 to 1962. George worked for the Church Educational System for 37 years as a Seminary and Institute Instructor, Principal, and Administrator in Shelley, Idaho; Springville, Utah; St. George, Utah; and Cedar City, Utah. He loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and dedicated his life to learning, teaching and serving in the church. His church service included many callings both in leadership as well as in teaching – wherever people needed to be served or taught.

At age 16, George was the only scout leader in his small town and has fond memories of taking Boy Scouts on camping, hiking and fishing trips. George was the author of two books, “Unlocking the Numbers” and “Unlocking the Idioms.” He also worked in the St. George Temple.

On Sept. 12, 1963, George married his sweetheart Arlene Christensen of Meridian, Idaho, in the Manti Utah Temple.

He is survived by his wife Arlene; his children Morris (Mary Jo) Peacock, Jolene (Dale) Ipson, Bryan (Shauna) Peacock, Bart (Vicki) Peacock and Scott (Gayla) Peacock; his 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister Evelyn Huntsman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister JoAnn Cox and her husband Calvin Cox; his brother-in-law Howard Huntsman; his son Todd Christopher Peacock; and a great-grandson, Bronson DeMille.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at the Little Valley Stake Center, 2436 East Crimson Ridge Drive, St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday, May 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the stake center.

Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.