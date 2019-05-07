April 26, 1955 – May 5, 2019

Daniel H. Kitchel, age 64, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on May 5, 2019, after a difficult battle with ALS.

Dan was born in Los Angeles County, California, on April 26, 1955, to Judith Freeman and Harold Kitchel. He grew up in Southern California with his three younger brothers, and later met two younger sisters. At the age of 17, during the Vietnam War, he joined the U.S. Navy. During his service, while in Japan, Dan was introduced and baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

After returning home at the age of 20, he moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he met his then future wife, Barbara Isom. They were married for time and all eternity in the St. George, Utah Temple April 7, 1977.

As a faithful member of the church, he enjoyed serving as Sunday school president, teacher in the priesthood quorum, and also as a leader in the scouting program. He loved camping and hiking with both the scouts/son and his family. He enjoyed movies, Star Trek, and military planes and ships. He had a deep affection for his family and was a loving and attentive grandfather who always made certain there was a stash of gummy bears for his grandkids.

Dan is survived by his wife, Barbara Kitchel; his children Vera (Mundy) Dutton, Camilla (Kirk) Wall, Daniel (Megan) Kitchel, and Amanda (Jammie) Kitchel/Martinez; his 14 grandchildren; his brothers Joe (Mary) Kitchel, and Derek Gilbert; and sisters, June and Ilene. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother and father, and his brother Austin Kitchel.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 11 a.m. at the Hurricane 7th ward chapel located at 155 E. 1050 North, Hurricane, Utah. A viewing will be held 9-11 a.m.

Burial will follow the funeral at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to a fundraiser in his memory, set up under Dan Kitchel benefiting the ALS Association. To donate, visit alsaco.org.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.