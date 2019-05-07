Lexi Walker joins the Southwest Symphony Orchestra for season finale performance

Composite image featuring singer Lexi Walker date and location unspecified | Photo courtesy of Southwest Symphony Orchestra, St. George News

FEATURE — Southwest Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce that vocal sensation Lexi Walker will be joining the orchestra on May 17 for an event that organizers say will be a show-stopping performance the entire family will enjoy.

The 17-year-old Walker is fresh off her starring role as Dorothy in the Hale Centre Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” and Southwest Symphony Orchestra’s music director and conductor, Lucas Darger, said her performance will be the perfect finale to an epic season.

“We love to end the season with a bang,” he said. “It has been a very special season for the orchestra. We’ve grown by leaps and bounds and it really sounds like a completely different orchestra than even a year ago.”

Darger said he first saw Walker perform with the Piano Guys at Tuacahn and was impressed not only with her talent but how she connected with the audience with an “intangible capacity that really makes all the difference.”

Walker, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, became a YouTube sensation at just 11 years old starring as Elsa in Alex Boyé’s Africanized tribal cover video of Disney’s smash hit song “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen.”

She has shared her musical talents all over the world, performing with Kristen Chenoweth, Santino Fontana, Lindsey Stirling, Clint Black and many others. A young, but already storied career has included performances at the Beijing International Film Festival, National Concert Hall in Taipei, Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Kennedy Center and for Vice President Mike Pence’s first dance at the 2017 Inaugural Freedom Ball.

At the May 17 event, Walker will be performing some original compositions, as well as her fan favorites, including Broadway hits, some pop hits, a few classics. Darger called her “amazingly talented” and said they are all excited for their first collaboration.

It’s been fun to see her develop from where she started as a child prodigy star. She’s always had an amazing voice, but where many young performers end up fizzling out, she has really developed into a full-fledged performing artist. … This concert is going to be a chance for her to really show off how multi-faceted she is.

As the Southwest Symphony Orchestra season draws to a close, Darger reflected on the past months and said the patrons have been fantastic. He said it has been truly special to meet so many people after the concerts who were affected by the music and were excited to find out there is a quality symphony right here in St. George – doing music people really want to hear.

“We have been able to bring in so many outstanding guest artists and perform music that just wasn’t possible in the past, and that has really created a buzz and enthusiasm that is unprecedented,” he said. “ It’s been great to see full houses at nearly every concert throughout the season. “

Southwest Symphony Orchestra was recently voted Best of State for Community Orchestra, a nomination that is a testament to the hard work and dedication of some excellent musicians, Darger said.

Sponsored by Intermountain Audiology, the concert featuring Lexi Walker begins at 7:30 p.m. in Dixie State University’s Cox Auditorium, located at 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Tickets are available online for $12-25, but patrons who purchase four or more tickets can save 50 percent.

For more information, visit the Southwest Symphony Orchestra website.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

About the Southwest Symphony

The Southwest Symphony is a nonprofit arts organization in Southern Utah whose goal is to become the region’s premier orchestra. Its stated mission is to inspire and enrich audiences through the transformative power of symphonic music by sharing the beauty of music through educational and entertaining performances.

The symphony’s goals include building an interest in and appreciation for symphonic music; building partnerships that create understanding, trust and diverse audiences; building financial support that allows for expansive growth of programming and community services; leading in the field of music arts education; and acting as a voice for the arts in the development of city, county and state policy issues.

Event details

What: Southwest Symphony Orchestra presents Lexi Walker.

When: Friday, May 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cox Auditorium, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.

Cost: $12-25. Buy tickets for 4-10 people and receive a 50 percent discount.

