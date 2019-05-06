Oct. 21, 1985 – April 28, 2019

Sarah Frances (Eno) Yasuda, age 33, was taken from this world too soon on Sunday, April 28, 2019, on Little Creek Mountain in Utah.

She was born at home in Pinedale, Wyoming, Oct. 21, 1985, to Thomas D. Eno and Laurie E. McBride. She was a 2004 graduate of Tuacahn High, where she excelled in her studies and got to share her passion of music.

While married to Kempton Cox, Sarah became a mother in 2006 and then again in 2011. She loved her sons Conner and Shea with all her heart.

Sarah loved to sing, play the piano and spend time with her boys. She was an excellent cook and developed a love for making pastries. Sarah was very kind, easy going, and went with the flow.

Sarah was met in Heaven by her older brother Chris. She is survived by her husband Jay Yasuda and her young sons, Conner and Shea. She is also survived by her parents, Thomas Eno, Laurie & Todd McBride, her siblings and their spouses, Brian, Paul & Marjorie, Erin, Beth & Jamison, Michelene, Janna & Eric and by her many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Memorial held at a later date; contact the family for details.

The family is asking that any donations be made to Conner and Shea Cox’s GoFundMe.