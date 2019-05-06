Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Professional triathlete Ben Hoffman makes the climb out of Snow Canyon State Park during the 2019 Ironman 70.3 in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ted Kennedy sums up what he sees along the river in the Grand Canyon: “It’s buggy out there.”

That is to say, an experiment to change the flow of water from a dam near the Arizona-Utah state line appeared to boost the number of aquatic insects that fish in the Colorado River eat.

ST. GEORGE – At Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George, Rodolphe “Rudy” Von Berg of Boulder, Colorado, beat an impressive field of professional athletes to win the men’s race with a time of 3:49:10.

ST. GEORGE — While building a 55-unit apartment complex aimed at providing transitional housing for St. George’s working poor may be a “drop in the bucket” when compared to an overall need of 1,800 units, it’s a step in the right direction, according to homeless advocates and city officials who attended the groundbreaking of the RiverWalk Village Friday.

HURRICANE — Police issued an alert for citizens to be on the lookout for a boy who reportedly ran away from home in Hurricane Sunday, who was later found to be safe.

ST. GEORGE — Swimmers dived in at 7 a.m. Saturday to start off the 2019 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship at the Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, as hundreds gathered to cheer thousands of triathletes as they swim, bike and run their way through Southern Utah.

