3 adults, one toddler transported to hospital after minivan runs red light, hits two vehicles

ST. GEORGE— Four people, including a 1-year-old, were injured when a minivan ran a red light and caused a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The driver of a red minivan was traveling north on Westridge Drive around 1:30 p.m. when she ran a red light at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and crashed into a blue Honda Fit traveling east on Sunset Blvd., St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The Fit then crashed into a gray Ford Escape which was also traveling east on Sunset Blvd.

The driver of the minivan and her 1-year-old daughter were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The occupants of the Fit were also transported, the driver with minor injuries, and the male passenger – who lost consciousness following the accident.

“He took the brunt of it,” Atkin said of the passenger.

The driver of the minivan was issued a citation for failure to stop at a red light.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Ryann Richardson contributed to this report.

