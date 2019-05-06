3 adults, one toddler transported to hospital after minivan runs red light, hits two vehicles

Written by Mikayla Shoup
May 6, 2019

ST. GEORGE— Four people, including a 1-year-old, were injured when a minivan ran a red light and caused a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

A minivan involved in a three-vehicle crash on Westridge Drive and Sunset Boulevard, St. George, Utah, May 6, 2019 | Photo by Mikayla Shoup, St. George News

The driver of a red minivan was traveling north on Westridge Drive around 1:30 p.m. when she ran a red light at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and crashed into a blue Honda Fit traveling east on Sunset Blvd., St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin said.

The Fit then crashed into a gray Ford Escape which was also traveling east on Sunset Blvd.

The driver of the minivan and her 1-year-old daughter were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The occupants of the Fit were also transported, the driver with minor injuries, and the male passenger – who lost consciousness following the accident.

“He took the brunt of it,” Atkin said of the passenger.

The driver of the minivan was issued a citation for failure to stop at a red light.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Ryann Richardson contributed to this report.

Email: mshoup@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @MikaylaShoup

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mikayla Shoup Mikayla Shoup grew up in the beautiful mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona. She recently graduated from Northern Arizona University where she worked for the university's newspaper, The Lumberjack, as a features writer, photojournalist and assistant news editor. In her free time, Mikayla loves exploring the outdoors, traveling and playing with her dogs.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , ,