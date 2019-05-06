New home sought for emu found running loose on Southern Utah highway

Written by Ryann Richardson
May 6, 2019
ST. GEORGE — The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is looking to give a lost emu a new home after apprehending the large bird a couple weeks ago.

Authorities captured the emu on state Route 9 after someone called to report that it was running loose on the road, Kane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday.

In the two weeks since it was captured, the Sheriff’s Office has been unable to locate the bird’s owners, and no missing emus have been reported. The emu is currently being held in a borrowed corral. 

Since its owners have yet to come forward, the Sheriff’s Office is inviting anyone interested in adopting the emu to step forward.

Utah law defines emu as poultry, alongside chicken, turkeys and ostriches. The Sheriff’s Office is specifically looking for someone to take the emu who has “sufficient area to care for one.”

Those interested in owning and caring for an emu are asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-4916.

