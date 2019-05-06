Fire in Diamond Valley engulfs backyard shed and chicken coop

A Diamond Valley Fire Department first responder conducts a salvage and overhaul of debris from a shed fire in the Diamond Valley area of Washington County, Utah, May 6, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A fire in Diamond Valley burned an outdoor shed and chicken coop to the ground Monday evening.

The Diamond Valley Fire Department responded to the structure fire on North Sapphire Drive at 6:45 p.m.

Diamond Valley Assistant Fire Chief Michael Cummings said once his team was alerted to the blaze, they called in assistance from the Dammeron Valley Fire Department. Once both teams arrived on scene, fire crews were confronted with a backyard shed and attached chicken coop engulfed in flames, he said.

“When we got here, we pulled an inch-and-a-half line back and knocked down the fire,” Cummings said.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, crews conducted a salvage and overhaul operation to ensure the fire was fully out and there were no hotspots left throughout the rubble, Cummings said.

While the cause of the fire was unknown at the time of this report, Cummings said electricity was being run to the shed. He said his team was not able to confirm if faulty electrical wire or an electrical outlet was the cause.

The fire was contained to the far corner of the yard and did not appear to pose a threat to the home or neighboring houses.

The aftermath of the fire left the owners with virtually nothing left in their backyard. The shed and chicken coop were completely destroyed, leaving melted minibikes and metal shelving among the charred wood debris. Heat from the fire damaged the trampoline positioned only feet away, leaving a gaping, melted hole and burned netting.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News Senior Reporter Mori Kessler contributed to this report.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: rrichardson@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @AvereeRyann