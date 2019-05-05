Whether by foot, car or shuttle, spring is the perfect time to visit Bryce Canyon

Bryce Canyon National Park | Photo courtesy of Ruby's Inn, St. George News

BRYCE – Temperatures are steadily rising, snow is retreating and warm breezes are filled with the smell of pine needles along Bryce Canyon’s roads and trails – the perfect time of year to enjoy the national park’s stunning landscape.

The park’s 18-mile scenic southern drive is fully reopened, allowing visitors to enjoy viewpoints along the 40-minute drive to the park’s highest elevations at Rainbow and Yovimpa Points.

With shuttle season in full swing until Oct. 20, southbound visitors can also enjoy a tour on the three-hour Rainbow Tour Bus, which visits southern viewpoints twice a day at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The tour is free, though reservations are needed. Reservations can be made by calling 435-834-5290 or by visiting the park shuttle station north of the visitor center.

Visitation is rising with the temperatures, meaning the park shuttle continues to be the most convenient way to see the Bryce Amphitheater and all four of the park’s most famous overlooks at Bryce, Inspiration, Sunset and Sunrise points.

Shuttles arrive at the visitor center, points within the Bryce Amphitheater, campgrounds and nearby hotels every 15 minutes between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with hours extending to 8 p.m. on May 10. Riding the shuttle is free with park admission.

Those looking to explore on foot will find an abundance of hiking both above and below the canyon rim. Most trails are now open. Over 15 miles of front-country trails, such as the Queen’s Garden, Fairyland Loop and Peekaboo Loop can be explored in the Bryce Amphitheater, with an additional 16 miles of backcountry trails and camping opportunities now open between Bryce Point and Whiteman Bench.

Summer festivals will soon be providing unique opportunities in the park, starting with the Astronomy Festival June 26-29 and the Geology Festival July 27-28. Both events will feature guest speakers, special ranger-guided activities and opportunities for the entire family to enjoy while learning about the unique resources protected within Bryce Canyon National Park.

More information is available at the park’s website or by calling the park’s information line at 435-834-5322.

