Learn how to ‘goof proof’ customer service experience at next chamber luncheon

Steve Carwell will speak at the May 8, 2019 "Chamber Training Luncheon" in St. George, Utah | Carwell photo courtesy of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce; background photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This Wednesday’s St. George Area Chamber of Commerce training luncheon at Dixie Technical College will feature Steve Carwell, who will discuss how to “goof proof” the customer service experience.

“We’ve all seen an employee burn a customer to the ground. We read about ‘knock-your-socks-off’ customer service and wonder how to pull it off. We randomly deliver excellence, but it’s mixed with failure. Why?” asks an email sent to chamber members announcing Wednesday’s event.

“It’s not our people, it’s our processes. And processes can be mistake-proofed,” the announcement adds as it mentions the Japanese term “poka-yoke,” meaning “goof proofing.”

“One way is to poka-yoke the overall customer experience and we’ll talk about how to do it. Goof-proofing your system works, no matter what type of business we’re in. You no longer need rely on your best employees to deliver random great customer experiences. All customer experiences can be extraordinary.”

Carwell’s background includes serving as CEO of a publicly traded medical equipment manufacturer, working for three Fortune 500 companies and 20 years running Jadestone Consulting, a leadership training firm. He lives in St. George and teaches operations management and other subjects at Dixie Technical College.

Event details

What: Chamber Training Luncheon featuring Steve Carwell.

When: Wednesday, May 8, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Dixie Technical College, 610 S. Tech Ridge Dr., St. George.

Cost: $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. Registration may be completed online.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews