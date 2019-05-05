Health department to host ‘Ask a Doctor’ diabetes forum

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department in St. George will be hosting a diabetes and prediabetes community forum on Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m.

This event will provide an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of medical experts or to learn from the questions of others. The forum is designed to help people, or their loved ones, who are at risk for diabetes or have been diagnosed with the disease, according to a press release from the department.

“It is estimated that 40% of adults in Washington County have diabetes or prediabetes,” Jeff Smith, the department’s diabetes program manager, said in the release. “These serious health conditions can usually be managed or prevented with a healthier lifestyle. But it can also be extremely difficult to know what to do or where to get reliable information regarding this complex disease.”

The community forum will feature the department’s health officer David Blodgett, who earned his medical degree from the University of Utah and a master’s of public health from Johns Hopkins University. Blodgett is passionate about promoting healthy living and has a wealth of knowledge to share, according to the press release.

The health department will continue to hold a free public forum on the second Thursday of each month where experts in diabetes care and prevention will take questions from the group.

“This is really a unique opportunity for the public to come together and get answers to tough questions regarding diabetes,” Smith said. “We hope people will join us.”

Event details

What: Diabetes and prediabetes community forum.

When: Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m.

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department located on 620 S. 400 East.

Cost: Free.

