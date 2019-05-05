Tyson, P.F. Chang’s frozen chicken products recalled

Stock image of frozen chicken strips | Photo by etiennevoss/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Chicken products from two different companies are being recalled due to possible foreign contamination, as well as misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recalls Friday for frozen food products produced by Tyson Foods Inc. and P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Brand.

Tyson Foods

Tyson is recalling nearly 12 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips that may have been contaminated by extraneous materials, like pieces of metal, according to a USDA recall announcement.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the problem after receiving consumer complaints of pieces of metal in the chicken product. The Inspection Service is now aware of six complaints.

The products subject to the recall will have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the packaging. Images of the product packaging can be viewed here.

Those who have purchased these products are urged to not eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the seller. If you are worried about injury or illness, contact your health care provider.

All recalled products can be reviewed here.

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu

Conagra Brans Inc. is recalling nearly 2 million pounds of frozen entrees due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, according to the recall announcement. The product being recalled contains milk, a known allergen that is not declared on the product label.

P.F. Chang’s Chicken Pad Thai and Chicken Fried Rice are the two products being recalled and will bear the establishment number “EST. P-115” on the back of the packaging. Images of the product packaging can be viewed here.

According to a news release on the recall, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consuming these products; however, if you are worried about illness or injury from consuming the products, you should contact your health care provider.

The Inspection Service urges anyone who has these products in their freezer to throw them out or return them to the seller.

All recalled products can be reviewed by here.

