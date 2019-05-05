Hurricane Police searching for runaway boy

HURRICANE — Police have issued an alert for citizens to be on the lookout for a boy who reportedly ran away from home in Hurricane Sunday.
The boy, 9-year-old Carrington Vanwinkle, was last seen at noon in the area of 600 N. 120 East.
He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with white stripes and a blue sweatshirt, also with white stripes.
Hurricane City Police are asking anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts to call the department’s dispatch line at 435-627-4999.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
