Hurricane Police searching for runaway boy

HURRICANE — Police have issued an alert for citizens to be on the lookout for a boy who reportedly ran away from home in Hurricane Sunday.

The boy, 9-year-old Carrington Vanwinkle, was last seen at noon in the area of 600 N. 120 East.

He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with white stripes and a blue sweatshirt, also with white stripes.

Hurricane City Police are asking anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts to call the department’s dispatch line at 435-627-4999.

