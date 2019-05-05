Driver, 2 furry passengers escape injury after car lands on embankment near Snow Canyon Parkway

Written by Cody Blowers
May 5, 2019
Emergency personnel respond to a crash involving a Subaru with a driver and two dog occupants, St. George, Utah, May 5, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver and his two dogs escaped serious injury Sunday evening after the vehicle they were in ended up on an embankment more than 15 feet from the shoulder of Snow Canyon Parkway.

Emergency personnel respond to a crash involving a Subaru with a driver and two dog occupants, St. George, Utah, May 5, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

Shortly before 5 p.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a dark green Subaru four-door vehicle just west of where Snow Canyon Parkway intersects with Bluff Street.

Responders arrived to find the Subaru off the westbound shoulder where it became stuck several feet up an embankment next to a paved trail dedicated to foot and bicycle traffic. The driver and his two dogs were outside of the vehicle and appeared to be uninjured.

A tow truck arrived several minutes later to pull the vehicle from the embankment. At the time of this report, police were still investigating the cause of the crash.

