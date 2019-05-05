Dirt biker sent to hospital in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crash in Apple Valley

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A dirt bike rider was critically injured Saturday night after he crashed while riding in a remote area of Apple Valley.

At 9:30 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash east of Smithsonian Way involving a 40-year-old man. Responders arrived to find the man unconscious and unresponsive.

Crews initiated critical care treatment while an Intermountain Life Flight crew launched from a helipad in St. George, Hildale/Colorado City Fire Chief Kevin Barlow said, noting that the helicopter was dispatched due to the remoteness of the area and seriousness of the injuries.

The area was very dark, Barlow said, and flashlights were the only light source available as the rider was loaded onto a Stokes basket and carried to an awaiting ambulance. EMTs continued lifesaving treatment just as the helicopter touched down at the Chevron gas station on state Route 59.

Since the rider was receiving emergency care that could not be sustained during flight, Barlow said two of the helicopter crew members joined the ambulance personnel while the patient was transported by ground to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

“In some instances, the care being given is not possible during flight, so the crew will ride in the ambulance to provide that care,” Barlow said.

Barlow said the rider was in “extremely critical condition.”

At the time of the crash, the man was riding along a rugged trail littered with washed-out ruts, with a second rider trailing about two minutes behind him.

At some point, the rider crashed and was found by the trailing rider. The rider called 911 and attempted to assist his friend, who was partially under the bike.

Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Dave Crouse told St. George News the rider was alive when he arrived at the hospital but added that no further details have been released since then.

Apple Valley Fire Department, Hildale/Colorado City Fire and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Intermountain Life Flight responded to the incident.

This report is based on statements from police and other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

