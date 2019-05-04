2019 Ironman 70.3 in St. George; photo gallery

Swimmers exit the water after completing the swimming portion of the Ironman 70.3 at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Swimmers dived in at 7 a.m. Saturday to start off the 2019 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship at the Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, as hundreds gathered to cheer thousands of triathletes as they swim, bike and run their way through Southern Utah.

It was breezy to start the morning, and the water was approximately 64 degrees as swimmers started off the race.

This year’s Ironman includes many athletes who are familiar with one of the most challenging fields, as well as two world champions and 70 professional athletes. More notably, St. George was recently selected to be the host for the 2021 Ironman 70.3 World Championship triathlon.

For those wanting to cheer on athletes, the finish line will be at 50 S. Main St. in St. George. For detailed road closures, you can visit the Ironman website. Details on suggested alternate routes can be found here.

The first professional athlete, Rudolphe Von Berg, has started running at approximately 9:25 a.m. The first female professional athlete, Holly Lawrence, was in transition from biking to running at 9:35 a.m.

The winner of this year’s Ironman 70.3 is Rudolphe Von Berg. He crossed the finish line at 10:39 — making his triathlon in a little less than 4 hours.

Photos and information will be updated as the race goes along. Check our Facebook page for live broadcasts.

