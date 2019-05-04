2019 Ironman 70.3 in St. George; photo gallery

Swimmers exit the water after completing the swimming portion of the Ironman 70.3 at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Hollie Reina, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — Swimmers dived in at 7 a.m. Saturday to start off the 2019 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship at the Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, as hundreds gathered to cheer thousands of triathletes as they swim, bike and run their way through Southern Utah.
It was breezy to start the morning, and the water was approximately 64 degrees as swimmers started off the race.
This year’s Ironman includes many athletes who are familiar with one of the most challenging fields, as well as two world champions and 70 professional athletes. More notably, St. George was recently selected to be the host for the 2021 Ironman 70.3 World Championship triathlon.
For those wanting to cheer on athletes, the finish line will be at 50 S. Main St. in St. George. For detailed road closures, you can visit the Ironman website. Details on suggested alternate routes can be found here.
The first professional athlete, Rudolphe Von Berg, has started running at approximately 9:25 a.m. The first female professional athlete, Holly Lawrence, was in transition from biking to running at 9:35 a.m.
The winner of this year’s Ironman 70.3 is Rudolphe Von Berg. He crossed the finish line at 10:39 — making his triathlon in a little less than 4 hours.
Photos and information will be updated as the race goes along.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
A swimmer coming out of the water at Sand Hollow Reservoir during the 2019 Ironman 70.3 in Hurricane, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Volunteers help a swimmer get off his wet-suit at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Swimmers at the start line for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 race at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Athletes biking for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 race in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Bikers near Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
An athlete biking near Dixie Rock in St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News
Bikers at the start line for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 race in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Rudolphe Von Berg is the first professional male athlete to transition from biking to running for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 race in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Some of the first runners of the 2019 Ironman 70.3 race in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News
Holly Lawrence, the first female professional athlete to start running during the 2019 Ironman 70.3 race in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Last year's winner Paula Findlay running in the 2019 Ironman 70.3 in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
A volunteer hands out water as a runner passes by during the 2019 Ironman 70.3 in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Kids cheer on their family member, who's participating in the 2019 Ironman 70.3 in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Participants prepare to transition from biking to running at the 2019 Ironman 70.3 in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
People watch as runners go by during the 2019 Ironman 70.3 in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Winner Rudolph Von Berg crosses the finish line at the 2019 Ironman 70.3 in Southern Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
Runners and bikers on Tabernacle Street in St. George, Utah, for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 on May 4, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News
