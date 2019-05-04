Photo gallery: Hundreds gather for ‘Cinco de Mayo’ block party at St. George Catholic Church

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds gathered for the St. George Catholic Church’s “Cinco de Mayo Celebration” Saturday where authentic Mexican food and folk music filled the air, accompanied by traditional dances and attractions for both young and old alike.
The celebration took place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the church’s parking lot in downtown St. George, 259 N. 200 west.
Similar to a huge block party, plenty of fresh-cooked Mexican food venues lined the parking lot while musicians played next to a large dining area. For the younger Cinco de Mayo celebrators, there were bounce houses and water attractions where throngs of children gathered to escape the 90-degree heat and have fun.
Dancers performed “Jarabe Tapatío” – “Mexican Hat Dance” – along with other traditional folk dances steeped in Mexico’s rich history.
Enjoy St. George News’ multimedia coverage of the event, including photo gallery below and video above.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
For younger revelers there were bounce houses and games during the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Music and dancing was enjoyed by hundreds at the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Music and dancing was enjoyed by hundreds at the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Dancers perform traditional folk dances during the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Dancers perform traditional folk dances during the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Hundreds gather for fresh Mexican food, singing and dancing during the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Hundreds gather for fresh Mexican food, singing and dancing during the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Hundreds gather for fresh Mexican food, singing and dancing during the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Many enjoy fresh Mexican food during the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
Hundreds enjoying fresh Mexican food, singing and dancing during the Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News
The Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. George Catholic Church offers fresh Mexican food, singing and dancing, St. George, Utah, May 4, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News