Southern Utah weekend weather: A great weekend to get out, but watch for rising water levels

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for the majority of southwestern Utah will include mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. However, warmer weather means melting snowpack and rising river and stream levels, and a hazardous weather outlook is in effect as a result.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell area weekend weather forecasts, including current warnings and advisories. And for a look at this weekend’s events, check out the St. George News TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino.

St. George

Friday

Sunny with a high of 80 and low of 56, with east-northeast winds of 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 85 and low of 58, with east winds of 6 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 86 and low of 57, with east winds of 6 mph.

Cedar City

Friday

Sunny with a high of 67 and low of 41, with west winds of 6 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 72 and low of 45, with west-southwest winds of 5-9 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 72 and low of 45, with southeast winds of 5-13 mph.

Zion National Park/Springdale

Friday

Sunny with a high of 70 and low of 38, with north-northeast winds of 5-8 mph.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 75 and low of 41, with north-northeast winds of 5-9 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 75 and low of 41, with northeast winds of 7-14 mph.

Lake Powell/Bullfrog Basin/Halls Crossing

Friday

Sunny with a high of 76 and low of 48, with light and variable winds.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 82 and low of 51, with west winds of 6 mph.

Sunday

Sunny with a high of 85 and low of 51, with south winds of 5 mph.

Weather warnings and advisories

There’s a hazardous weather outlook in place for the following areas: Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Southern Utah mountains.

Warming temperatures will accelerate snowmelt at the mid and high elevations during the weekend. This will lead to streams and rivers running high, fast and cold across the outlook area through the remainder of the spring.

Monitor children and pets closely near these waterways.

For the most current conditions, warnings and advisories, go to the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

