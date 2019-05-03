Photo gallery: Kids exhibit joy in racing at ‘Ironkids St. George Fun Run’

A young runner celebrates at the finish of the "Ironkids St. George Fun Run" held on Main Street in St. George, Utah, May 3, 2019 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Hundreds of kids took over downtown St. George Friday evening to participate in the “Ironkids St. George Fun Run,” a yearly tradition hosted in conjunction with the Ironman 70.3 St. George.

Kids between 6 months and 14 years old were able to participate in one of four races; the one-mile race, the 1/2-mile race, the toddler dot trot or the diaper dot dash.

The 1/2-mile race and one-mile race featured some fierce competition with two-time returning champion Brian Richardson taking the win in the one-mile distance for the third year in a row.

But the race was largely done in the spirit of fun, allowing each kid the opportunity to cross the same finish line as the Ironman 70.3 athletes.

Both the toddler dot trot and diaper dot dash showcased the youngest runners chasing bubbles and brightly colored toys all the way to the finish, while crowds of parents and adoring fans looked on.

Each registered racer received an Ironkids T-shirt and a finisher medal.

St. George News was on hand at the event and captured this photo gallery. Can you spot your kid?

