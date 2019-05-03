MISSING: St. George Police seek help locating missing woman

Police are asking for the public's help in locating 37-year-old Krystle Lambert of St. George | Missing poster courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is asking for the public’s aid Friday in locating a 37-year-old woman who was reported missing by her family.

The department posted on social media that officers are searching for Krystle Lambert, whom the family has not seen or heard from since Nov. 17, 2018.

Lambert was originally reported missing in February, St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News on Friday. The investigator on the case then asked that the department post Lambert’s information on social media in the hope it may generate further leads or information as to her whereabouts.

“In some cases, once the information is released on social media, we start getting calls or responses from individuals who have either just seen her or know where she is,” Atkin said. “That is what we are hoping for on this case.”

Lambert is not believed to be endangered, Atkin added, but the family no longer has a working telephone number for her and have been unable to contact her despite numerous attempts. They want to know she is OK, Atkin said.

Lambert is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion, according to information posted by the police.

Anyone who may have seen Lambert or knows her location is asked to contact the St George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 19P003540.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

