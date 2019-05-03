3 cubs rescued after mother bear killed by car in Arizona

Three bear cubs were rescued after their mother was struck by a car and killed on SR-77 in Pinal County, Ariz., April 30, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three bear cubs were rescued Monday after a car struck and killed their mother on a busy Arizona roadway.

At 4:15 a.m. emergency personnel in Arizona responded to a single-vehicle crash on state Route 77 in Dudleyville, a town in Pinal County about 60 miles north of Tucson, involving a vehicle that struck a bear.

Troopers arrived to find the driver of the vehicle uninjured in the collision, but the bear was dead by the time they arrived on the scene, trooper Vanessa L. Sevilla, spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety, said in an email to St. George News. It was then troopers found three bear cubs that were four months old that narrowly missed being struck as well.

An officer with the Hayden Police Department responded and with the help of the officer and a concerned citizen, they captured two of the cubs and secured them in the back of the trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The third cub wandered off the road and was later captured by an officer with Arizona Game & Fish.

The officer then transported the three orphan cubs to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center for rehab and potential release back into the wild, Sevilla said.

A tweet from Arizona Fish & Game April 30 commended the efforts of the troopers: “We’re so glad we were able to get the cubs safely to @SWWildlifeCC where they’ll have top-notch care – sad for them to lose their mom, but lucky that you guys were able to keep them safe.”

St. George News left messages late Friday for the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center and Arizona Fish & Game.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews