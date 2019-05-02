Party like it’s Cinco de Mayo – just 1 day early – with Latino Roots at Kayenta

Latino Roots Dance Company photo courtesy of Center for the Arts at Kayenta, St. George News

IVINS — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta invites the public to take in the dazzling colors, sounds and sensual delights of a Cinco de Mayo multicultural fest with Latino Roots Dance Company and the Andean Flutes Band. Bring the family and revel in festive music and dance one day early, on Saturday (cuatro de Mayo) at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release from the Center for the Arts at Kayenta, Latino Roots is a northern Utah-based company of musicians and dancers that has performed together for years, perfecting not just their music, costumes and choreography but also their ability to draw their audience into the excitement on stage.

“Latino Roots Co. and the Andean Flutes Band promise to deliver an unbelievably fun experience for anyone who loves great music, dance, food, and culture,” the press release stated. “Never miss a chance to have fun! Come and celebrate your head off!”

Tickets to the show are $20 ($10 for students) and can be purchased online or by calling 435-674-2787.

Event details

What: Latino Roots Dance Company and Andean Flutes Band performance.

When: Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins (for detailed directions, email kayentapac@gmail.com).

General admission is $20, $10 for students with valid ID.

