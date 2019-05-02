June 12, 1930 – May 1, 2019

Beth Whitney Johnson passed away May 1, 2019, in Hurricane, Utah. She was born June 12, 1930, to Fenton and Lettie Whitney in St. Thomas, Nevada. Their farm was located where the Virgin River meets the Muddy. She was born the day before the thrashers came and that was very inconvenient.

She was the fifth of eight daughters in a family of 10 children. When she was two, her family left St. Thomas and moved to Hurricane because Lake Mead covered St. Thomas.

Two days after her 17th birthday she married Calvin Warren Johnson in the St. George Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They broke all the rules because he was a north warder and she was from the south ward, but it seemed to work out anyway.

She graduated from Hurricane High School then she and Calvin moved to Cedar where they had a wonderful time. Later they moved to Las Vegas for 4 years and then back to Hurricane where they finished raising their family.

When she listed what she wanted to be in the yearbook Beth said she wanted to be a good cook and that she was. She worked for 20 years at the school lunch, she could even make food look good on lunchroom trays. She was well known for her bread and taffy.

Calvin and Beth loved to go hunting, fishing and camping with their family. She was always supportive of everything her children and Calvin did.

Beth faithfully served in many church callings including, Stake Primary President, Young Women’s President, Jr. Sunday School Coordinator and many more. Whenever she got a calling, she learned how to do it better than it had ever been done before. She and Calvin served together in the St. George Temple for 10 years.

She is the mother of five children: Tanya (John) Leder, Woodburn, Oregon, Terresa (David) Johnson, Gardenerville, Nevada, Bevin (Susan) Johnson, Hurricane, Utah, Russell (Tina) Johnson, Hurricane, Utah, Dale (Cheri) Johnson, Hurricane, Utah. The grandmother of 30 grandchildren and 84 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Fenton and Lettie Whitney, her husband Calvin Warren Johnson, and granddaughter Mandy Johnson.

Funeral services

Funeral will be Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. in the Heritage Chapel, 1178 S. 700 West, Hurricane, Utah.

Viewings will take place at the chapel on Friday, May 3, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery, Hurricane, Utah.

The family sends many, warm thanks to Dr. Gregory Last and Dixie Hospice for their love and care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

