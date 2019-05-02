Stephen Wade Honda wins exclusive president’s award 2 years running

Stephen Wade Honda celebrates being awarded the Honda President's Award for second year in a row, St. George, Utah, May 2, 2019 | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Local car dealer and entrepreneur Stephen Wade gathered with family, friends and dozens of employees for a luncheon Wednesday to celebrate being awarded the Honda’s President’s Award for the second year in a row.

The honor is granted by Honda Motor Company to the top 15 percent of dealerships in the country for demonstrating excellent service and dedication to every customer. Stephen Wade Honda joins an exclusive club of locations recognized for providing a positive customer service experience, good brand representation and reaching sales goals.

“There’s parameters that they set and we have to be at a certain CSI (customer service index),” said Chris Bergeson, general sales manger for Stephen Wade Honda. He told St. George News that Honda is a very adamant company about making sure the customer is taken care of.

“We have to meet certain numbers that they put into place. It’s a nice accolade for dealerships. It lets them know that we’ve taken care of our customers.”

The dealership doesn’t take anything for granted, however, and is now beginning three stages of a “Generation 3” remodel in a continuing effort to provide an even better customer experience. The entire store is getting a complete face-lift and construction has already begun in the back where 12 new service bays will be added, including a new express lube bay.

The parts department and waiting rooms will be modernized and are now designed in a way to keep everyone more connected, Bergeson said. It will also be a welcoming place for families and moms with an enclosed play area to keep the kids occupied.

“Connectivity is a big thing for everybody right now,” he said. “It will be more inviting for people to come in and just see that we’re straightforward with everything.”

Bergeson said the new showroom will be a more customer friendly, open environment with new stalls where people can get up close with their vehicles and salespeople to help them make their best deal.

“We want them to feel part of their purchase,” he said, adding the whole remodel is part of a nationwide push by Honda to make dealerships more inviting. “People will love it. It’ll flow better. We’re excited about it. A fun, pleasurable experience for the salespeople and especially for our customers.”

Bergeson said he knows the car business in general has not done itself any favors over the years with its reputation. He thinks a lot of people might come in wondering what is going on but Stephen Wade Honda staff believes in being completely open and transparent throughout the process, giving customers a great experience and hopefully having them come back.

Honda is known for being a reliable car, safe and dependable, with a great resale value and usually receives the best consumer reports of any vehicle on the market, so they are comfortable with the product, Bergeson said. His primary focus remains on each individual that walks in to his showroom.

“We want people to come in to have a relaxing, a comfortable and a very transparent and open process. It’s always been my goal when a customer comes here, whether they’ve bought a car here or not, they’ve left here saying that’s our place, ‘We’re gonna go back.’”

