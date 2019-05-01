One-of-a-kind women’s empowerment center opens in St. George; ribbon-cutting tomorrow

Photo courtesy of The Society Center, date unspecified, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Society Center, founded by CEO and entrepreneur Casey Kuckert, is a unique, multi-use center focusing on providing women a creative, safe place to work on their passions and businesses in Southern Utah.

The grand opening ribbon-cutting will be held Thursday, May 2, at noon followed by free work days and tours Thursday through Saturday and ending the weeklong celebration with a “Red Carpet Reveal Party” Saturday, May 4, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend all events. The center replaces CEO Spa & Wellness at 671 S. 1000 East, in St. George.

The vision of The Society Center was always a dream of CEO, founder and entrepreneur Kuckert. She wanted to create a high-vibe community of empowered women who empower other women.

“Women need to know there is a place for them! We see you! We know you are passionate about something and are working hard to make your dreams become a reality,” Kuckert said.

“It’s time to take action! It’s time to cultivate your ideas and watch them grow! I want the Society Center to be that safe space to not only work, but to have some self-care, connect with others, learn and grow to take yourself to the next level.”

The Society Center is both member and nonmember based, letting you use the space and take advantage of the day spa services, workshops or events for a monthly fee, or there is an the option to be a per-day visitor.

Members and those who come to The Society Center can pursue their projects, passions and ideas while feeling connected and supported. The public is always invited to attend any of the empowering workshops, events or use the first-class day spa services.

About Casey Kuckert

Kuckert is a small town girl from humble beginnings that decided to go for it and live her dreams, despite the resistance and those saying she could not do it.

She turned her dream into a realty by nurturing and empowering her soul and breaking free from all the chains that were holding her back in her life. She decided to take charge and become the CEO in creating the life she wanted and was meant to live!

In addition to being the owner of The Society Spa, Kuckert is a business and life coach that empowers women to become financially independent by growing their business and sharing their passions with others. Learn more about Kuckert at caseykuckert.com

For more information about The Society Center, becoming a member, services and events offered, please visit them online or call 435-628-5419 or find them on Facebook and Instagram@societycenterstgeorge.

Center hours are Tuesday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Event details

What: The Society Spa grand opening ribbon-cutting event.

When: Thursday, May 2, noon.

Where: 671 S. 1000 East. St. George.

For more information call 435-628-5419.

