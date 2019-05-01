What’s Going There: The changing face of Washington City

FEATURE — After many years of waiting, Washington City is changing – and changing fast – with new housing and commercial developments popping up all over town. And there are still many more major construction projects left on the horizon.

In this episode of “What’s Going There,” Tom and Travis of Linx Commercial Real Estate take a drive up Interstate 15 to check out all the new additions coming at Exit 13, Grapevine Crossing, the recently announced Exit 11 and numerous changes coming to Green Springs Exit 10.

Watch Tom and Travis take you through some of the Washington City changes in “What’s Going There” in the media player above.

There is a lot going on with new hotels, acres of open retail space, a recreational vehicle park, several restaurants and more, and the activity has many people excited about the future of their small town.

Change is long overdue for the city, but will these new projects open some up opportunities for citizens and create a new future for the area? Find out from Tom and Travis on this episode of “What’s Going There.”

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @andrewjpinckney