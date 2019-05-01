Hard freeze warning issued; temperatures could pose threat to plants, pets

File photo by SaraTM/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a hard freeze warning that is in effect Thursday from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., when temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20s.

Affected areas are the western Uinta Basin, Sanpete and Sevier valleys, west central and southwest Utah, including the northern edge of Washington County, as well as Iron County, including Cedar City, and Beaver County.

A hard freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely, according to the weather service. Those conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Anyone who has early season outdoor vegetation sensitive to cold temperatures should either bring them indoors or cover them to retain as much soil heat and moisture as possible. Some appropriate cover materials include newspapers, baskets, tarps and straw.

In addition, freezing and subfreezing temperatures can be harmful and potentially deadly to pets left outside. People are advised to ensure their pets and livestock are kept in a warm environment.

The National Weather Service also recommends that preparations are made to protect exposed outdoor water pipes.

