Gov. Herbert appoints former Iron County deputy attorney as executive director of Utah DNR

Composite image | Photo of Brian Steed courtesy of the Offices of Gov. Gary Herbert, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary R. Herbert has appointed Brian Steed as executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, following Mike Styler’s announcement on Friday that he will retire.

“Brian is not only qualified for this position, he is also passionate about implementing best management practices for Utah’s natural resources,” Herbert said in a press release. “His commitment to sound environmental policy will be an integral part of his service in this new role, and I look forward to working with him.

Steed is currently the deputy director over policy and programs for the Bureau of Land Management. He also served as chief of staff to Congressman Chris Stewart from 2013-17 and as deputy attorney for Iron County.

Steed holds a doctorate in public policy with an emphasis in environmental policy from Indiana University Bloomington, as well as a Juris Doctor degree from the S.J. Quinney College of Law at the University of Utah, with a certificate in natural resources and environmental law.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to join Gov. Herbert’s cabinet,” Steed said in the press release. “Without question, Utah has some of the nation’s most incredible natural resources. I look forward to working with the talented DNR staff in continuing to wisely steward Utah’s land, wildlife, and water.”

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. Pending confirmation, Steed will begin his service following Styler’s retirement on June 1.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews