Archaeology Day at Frontier Homestead State Park

Participants at a previous "Archaeology Day" event practice throwing darts with an atlatl, date and location not specified. Cedar City's Frontier Homestead State Park will host "Archaeology Day" on May 4, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Frontier Homestead State Park, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Frontier Homestead State Park welcomes archaeologists young and old to participate in its annual Archaeology Day event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event kicks off a full slate of activities celebrating Archaeology Month, according to a recent news release.

During Saturday’s event, visitors will participate in activities that highlight traditional Native American and pioneer crafts and skills, such as throwing with an atlatl, making rope and cordage, flintknapping and much more. There will also be ongoing demonstrations and native fry bread. Archaeology Month Art Contest winners will be recognized at 10:30 a.m. Paiute storytelling will be featured from 11 a.m. to noon, and Paiute dancers will perform from noon to 1 p.m. Cost is $2 per person or $5 per family.

The celebration of Utah Archaeology and Preservation Month continues on Tuesday, May 7 at the Cedar City Public Library at 7 p.m. with a special presentation by Diné (Navajo) cultural educator Linda Bitsoie. “Woven Together through Time” will outline the history and process of creating traditional rugs, emphasizing how the important role of women is expressed through the art of weaving. Don’t miss this culturally engaging experience. It’s free and family friendly.

On Monday, May 13, from 6-8 p.m. will be “Artifact Discovery Night,” when attendees will be able to engage with artifacts gathered from 50 years of Southern Utah University Field School excavations. Director Barbara Frank invites the community to visit the SUU Archaeological Repository, where she will answer questions and discuss the importance of preservation. The event is located on the SUU Campus in Room 101-A of the Electronic Learning Center. Enter through the west basement door. The tour of the repository is free.

Finally, don’t miss two wonderful art exhibits at the Cedar City Public Library this month. Children from Iron County schools were invited to participate in the “Utah Archaeology Month Art Contest” by coloring authentic Navajo rug patterns. All entries will be displayed in the library’s children’s section during the month of May, and contest winners will be awarded during Saturday’s Archaeology Day activities, at 10:30 a.m.

In addition, the Cedar City Public Library presents “Navajo Children Weaving the Future,” a Utah Arts and Museums traveling exhibition featuring traditionally woven rugs created by young Navajo children educated in the traditional art form through the Adopt-an-Elder Program. The textile work will be on display from May 1 through June 5.

Samantha Kirkley, state coordinator for Project Archaeology, said: “Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month, a Division of State History program, is an annual celebration of Utah’s archaeological and cultural resources. With so many wonderful archaeological sites in Southern Utah, we really have something to celebrate and enjoy. This celebration allows all ages to participate in activities that promote cultural understanding and respect, and stewardship of these special places.”

For more information call 435-586-9290, or email frontierhomestead@utah.gov. Frontier Homestead State Park Museum is located at 635 N. Main St. in Cedar City.

Archaeology Day is the kickoff event for a series of related activities sponsored by Frontier Homestead State Park, Southern Utah University-College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Utah Project Archaeology, the Cedar City-Brian Head Tourism Bureau, The Park Place, The Pizza Cart, Farmers Insurance-Jesse Robinson, Intersearch, Transcon Environmental, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Cedar City Public Library.

