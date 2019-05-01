Region 9 baseball: Dixie, Desert Hills and Canyon View win; idle Cedar makes playoffs

Snow Canyon vs. Desert Hills, St. George, Utah, April 30, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Although Cedar’s baseball team is idle this week, the Redmen clinched a spot in the 4A playoffs Tuesday night, as fifth-place teams Pine View and Hurricane both lost at home, thereby dropping out of postseason contention.

Dixie’s 14-3 win at Pine View Tuesday night also assured the Flyers of at least a share of the Region 9 title. Dixie, which improved to 10-1 in region play, hosts Pine View in the season finale on Friday.

Second-place Desert Hills also guaranteed itself of at least a No. 2 seed, as the Thunder defeated Snow Canyon 8-1 on Tuesday night. Desert Hills improved to 9-2 on the season, while Snow Canyon dropped to 7-4. The two teams will meet again Friday night at Snow Canyon.

Following is a short recap of Tuesday night’s action:

Dixie 14, Pine View 3

Dixie posted a 14-3 win at Pine View, with left-handed Cooper Vest lasting all five innings for Dixie. The Flyers scored six runs in the top of the first and never looked back. In picking up the win, Vest allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking one. Vest also went 2-for-4 at the plate, including a double. Also coming up big at the plate for the Flyers were Brenden Blanchard, who hit a two-run homer, and Asher Anderson, who drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double.

Desert Hills 8, Snow Canyon 1

At Desert Hills, the Thunder overcame an early 1-0 deficit to earn an 8-1 victory over Snow Canyon. Each team had a total of seven hits, but the Warriors stranded several baserunners throughout the game. Drew Thorpe’s two-run double in the bottom of the fourth gave the Thunder a comfortable 5-1 lead. Winning pitcher Lance Kinross went the distance on the mound for Desert Hills, striking out six and walking zero.

Canyon View 8, Hurricane 5

In a game that Hurricane Head Coach Shane Johanson called a “very long, very intense” contest, the Canyon View Falcons prevailed at Hurricane, 8-5. Due to lengthy lightning delays, the game didn’t end until just after midnight. Canyon View had entered the top of the seventh with a slim 4-3 lead, but the Falcons added four insurance runs, with two runs coming in on passed balls and two coming in on a triple by Colten Shumway. Hurricane managed three singles and a walk to score two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, but could get no closer as the game ended on a strikeout just a couple minutes after midnight. Canyon View starter Carson Hopkins picked up the pitching victory.

Canyon View and Hurricane will meet again at 3 p.m. Friday at Canyon View to finish up their season.

Region 9 baseball standings (as of April 30)

Dixie 10-1 (18-3)

Desert Hills 9-2 (21-3)

Snow Canyon 7-4 (17-7)

Cedar 5-7 (11-11)

Pine View 3-8 (8-12)

Hurricane 3-8 (9-13)

Canyon View 2-9 (6-14)

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

