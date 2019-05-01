Jan. 7, 1929 – April 25, 2019

Coy Camille Blackburn Humphrey passed away on April 25, 2019. Camille was born in Salina, Utah, on Jan. 7, 1929. She was the only child of Myrtle Jeffery and Wilford Ray Blackburn.

When Camille was 2 1/2 years old, her father died. Her mother, Myrtle, married Wilford Rasmussen, giving her brothers Lowell, Philo, Ellis, Rodney, Kay and sister LaRee. Camille grew up in Redmond attending school at Redmond Elementary, Salina Junior High School and graduated from North Sevier High School.

Camille married Nyles Larson Humphrey, from Salina, on Christmas Day 1946 in Redmond. She was sealed to Nyles, her eternal companion, in the St. George LDS Temple Dec. 27, 2002. She and Nyles supported one another in their college studies. Camille graduated from the LDS School of Nursing. Nyles graduated from Utah State University in range management and forestry.

Nyles’ employment with the Bureau of Land Management took Camille and their five children from their hometown to Cedar City, Logan, Salt Lake City, Monticello, Price and Fillmore, Utah; Malta, Montana; Washington, D.C.; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Camille worked as a floor and surgery nurse in Salt Lake City, Price, Fillmore, Malta and Cheyenne hospitals. She worked as a cardiovascular nurse in Springfield, Virginia. After retiring from nursing, Camille was a real estate agent for ERA Realty in Cheyenne, Wyoming, for 20 years.

St. George, Utah, became her home in 2001. She enjoyed living in the warm climate and the company of her many supportive friends. In retirement, Camille continued to enjoy sewing, quilting, playing the piano and organ, growing flowers, taking care of the inside and outside of her home and entertaining her family and friends. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Camille is survived by her children Rex (Kathy) Humphrey, Bonney Lake, Washington; Robin (Mark) Shepherd, Broomfield, Colorado; Randa (Vern) Gill, Phoenix, Arizona; and Jeff Humphrey, Dillon, Montana; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Nyles in 2001, her oldest son Nyles in 2013 and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held at the Eastside Cemetery in Salina, Utah, at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 24.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.