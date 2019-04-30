Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in locating woman who didn’t return to campsite

An undated photo of Sarah Frances Cox (Yasuda), who was reported missing Tuesday, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who walked away from her campsite and didn’t return.

Sarah Frances Cox, who also goes by the last name Yasuda, was camping with her husband and son near the Little Creek Mountain area, which is southwest of Apple Valley, according to Sheriff’s Office. The 33-year-old was reported to have left the campsite Monday night and was reported missing the following day when she didn’t return.

Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse told St. George News that the woman’s husband didn’t report her missing until the following day because they’re avid campers, and Cox is well-versed with the area. She did not have a cell phone with her.

“He didn’t think it was suspicious,” Crouse said.

She was possibly headed toward Hurricane. Deputies and volunteers from Washington County Search and Rescue responded to the area to help look for Cox. However, they were required to terminate their search due to a powerful storm that hit the area Tuesday night.

A helicopter from the Utah Highway Patrol Aero Bureau was dispatched to assist search and rescue efforts as they resumed Tuesday afternoon.

Cox is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 190 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-Shirt, a black hoodie sweatshirt and hiking boots.

“At this time the Sheriff’s Office is only seeking information from the public on her possible whereabouts,” according to a WCSO Facebook post. “We ask that people not attempt to search the area for her at this time, in an effort to preserve any possible tracks or evidence.”

Anyone who has seen Cox or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Washington County Sheriff’s dispatch line at 435-634-5730.

