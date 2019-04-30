Cedar City man arrested for rape, forcible sex abuse plus additional charges

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested Friday for rape and forcible sex abuse of a woman he met online. After a follow-up interview was conducted with the woman, however, additional charges were added.

Conner Lloyd-Butterfield, 21, of Cedar City, was arrested by Hurricane City Police and booked on the two sex offenses. According to court documents filed in 5th District Court, the woman reported she was raped by Lloyd-Butterfield, whom she met online through a mutual friend. After a couple weeks of talking, she agreed to meet him in person. That same day, the two drove near Sand Hollow State Park.

The arresting officer stated the woman told him no when he reached over and allegedly fondled her breasts. He continually sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

“She told him to stop and then she froze up again and described how she didn’t know what to do,” the arresting officer stated in the probable cause statement.

Lloyd-Butterfield was located in Iron County and booked into jail without incident. In a follow-up interview with the woman, the victim told a detective she tried pushing him off but was unsuccessful.

In addition to the charges of rape and forcible sex abuse — first and second degree felonies, respectively — additional charges were added. Lloyd-Butterfield is also facing charges of forcible sodomy, a first degree felony; object rape, a first degree felony; and aggravated assault, a second degree felony.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

