Officials receive report of possible lightning strike at residence; tips on what do if this happens to you

Firefighters with the Washington City and St. George fire departments respond to a possible lightning strike and fire at a home on Mariposa Drive in Washington City, Utah. After a thorough check of the home, no signs of a lightning strike or fire were detected, April 29, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — The rain storm that rolled through Washington County on Monday evening sparked fears that a home in Washington City had been struck by lightning. Fortunately for the homeowners, it turned out to be a false alarm.

Units from the Washington City Fire Department were sent to the corner of Mariposa Drive and Solera Drive in the southern part of the city around 6:50 p.m. The person who had called 911 reported lightning had hit the home on the street corner and that they were seeing smoke coming from the attic, Washington County Fire Capt. Julio Reyes said.

What the firefighters came across was a two-story home surrounded by large trees, yet there were no signs of smoke as initially reported. The occupants of the home had evacuated as they waited for the news concerning the status of the possible fire.

Soon joined by the St. George Fire Department, three crews of firefighters set up in the rain and were sent through the home at different times to check for signs of fire, smoke and heat, Reyes said.

Along the way they gained access to the attic where it was believed the potential fire was located yet again found no evidence of a fire or a lightning strike.

“We’re pretty confident that whatever happened has gone away,” Reyes said, yet noted locating the position of a lighting strike can actually prove challenging.

He said lightning can strike anywhere, and it’s often hard to pinpoint the area where the strike occurred.

“There could be smoldering pieces of insulation somewhere inside, so we want to be extra thorough on these types of calls.”

When the home was eventually cleared of possible fire, the occupants were allowed to go back inside.

However, just to make sure they hadn’t missed anything, Reyes said firefighters would be back later in the evening to make one last check of the home for possible signs of fire smoldering in some out-of-the-way spot they could have missed.

Reyes estimated that the Fire Department responds to lighting strike calls at least twice a year.

The National Weather Service offers the following advice if you believe your home has been struck by lightning:

Evacuate your home immediately if you see fire or smoke and call 911.

Call your local fire department and, if possible, have them check for hot spots in your walls with thermal imaging equipment.

Make sure all smoke detectors are powered and operating properly.

If needed, have a licensed electrician check the wiring in your home.

Other NWS lightning safety tips for your home:

Stay off corded phones, computers and other electrical equipment that put you in direct contact with electricity.

Avoid plumbing, including sinks, baths and faucets.

Stay away from windows and doors, and stay off porches.

Do not lie on concrete floors, and do not lean against concrete walls.

Protect your pets. Dog houses are not safe shelters. Dogs that are chained to trees or on metal runners are particularly vulnerable to lightning strikes.

Protect your property. Lightning generates electric surges that can damage electronic equipment some distance from the actual strike. Typical surge protectors will not protect equipment from a lightning strike.

