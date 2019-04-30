May 31, 1935 – April 28, 2019

John Edward Johnson Jr., 83, passed away April 28, 2019. He was born May 31, 1935, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to John Edward Johnson Sr. and Emma Hall. He had one brother, Gary.

John married his eternal companion, Marlene Stratton on Dec. 13, 1968, and was later sealed to her in the Provo Temple on July 30, 1974. He had seven children, 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He was a wonderful husband and father who will be remembered and missed by many.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, at the Sky Mountain Chapel, 452 N. 2600 West, Hurricane, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday, from 6-8 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main Street and Saturday prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922.

A special thanks to Encompass nurses and our special CNA.