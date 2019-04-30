Region 9 track and field: Athletes push to improve as region, state meets get closer

Pictured in foreground, Hannah Stuart of Desert Hills clears the first hurdle before winning her heat in the 100-meter hurdles. She also placed first in the event's finals on Saturday, the second day of the Cedar High Pizza Hut Invitational, Cedar City, Utah, April 26-27, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The high school track and field season will soon start heading down the home stretch, culminating with the state track meet at Brigham Young University in Provo on May 17-18.

Until then, teams will be eagerly trying to get their athletes qualified for state and see further improvements on their times and performances. The last meet in April that involved Region 9 schools was the Cedar High Pizza Hut Invitational held last Friday and Saturday at Cedar High School.

At the event, which attracted some 21 area high schools, host team Cedar took first place among the girls teams, while Desert Hills won the boys portion of the meet. See top 10 team scores listed below. For complete meet results, click here.

This week, the junior varsity athletes of the seven Region 9 schools will gather for the regional JV meet at Canyon View High School in Cedar City on Wednesday afternoon starting at 3 p.m.

This coming weekend’s largest varsity meet in the state is the BYU Invitational in Provo on Friday and Saturday. Next week, on May 8-9, Snow Canyon High will host the Region 9 championships, which will be the last qualifying event before the state meet at BYU.

Cedar Invitational top 10 girls team scores

Cedar 102 Hurricane 92 Desert Hills 71 Delta 65 Panguitch 44 Richfield 44 Manti 34 Canyon View 33 Gunnison 24 Parowan 22

Cedar Invitational top 10 boys team scores

Desert Hills 103 Cedar 80 Canyon View 68 Dixie 64 Hurricane 61 Richfield 52 Delta 52 Beaver 34 Manti 21 Snow Canyon 14

