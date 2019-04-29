Warren Robert Riggs

April 29, 2019

July 3, 1929 – April 26, 2019

Warren Robert (Bob) Riggs, 89, passed away April 26, 2019, at his home in St. George, Utah. He was born July 3, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elbert and Fleta Riggs.

Bob and Bonnie were married Aug. 16, 1991, but were together a total of 34 wonderful years. Bob was the loving father to five children with his first wife Patricia Riggs: Linda (Jerry) Knight, Deborah Schirmbeck, Michael Riggs, Steven (Ann) Riggs and Thomas (Sue) Riggs. He was grandfather to 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bob had four siblings predeceased: sisters Ruth Madsen, Roberta Kanzler and brothers William Riggs and Charles Riggs.

Bob served in the United States Army before attending college. He retired after 40-plus years as a cement finisher and moved to St. George where he and Bonnie enjoyed many years of travel and adventure.

Per Bob’s wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers he would appreciate donations to Special Olympics, Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or a charity of your choosing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at Spilsbury Mortuary online.

 

