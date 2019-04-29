July 17, 1931 – April 23, 2019

Ronald E. Bench, 87, passed away April 23, 2019, in Cedar City, Utah, surrounded by family. He was born July 17, 1931, in Logan, Utah, to Francis and Ethel (Kidman) Bench. He married Sandra Keyes on Feb. 12, 1955, and was sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on Feb. 12, 1960.

He grew up in Utah and lived in California before returning to Utah. He was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many positions in stakes and wards. His favorite was when he and Sandra served together for almost a decade in the St. George Temple. Ronald served in the Navy during the Korean War. He then worked for Union Pacific Railroad and various other companies before starting his own business.

He is survived by his children Debbie Pogue, Sherry (Garth) Allen, Mike (Robyn) Bench and Jeff (Bonnie) Bench. He has 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, six siblings and his son Baby Boy Bench.

Funeral services

His viewing will be Friday, May 3, from 6-7 p.m. at the Cobble Creek Chapel at 2015 North Wedgewood Lane in Cedar City.

The funeral will be on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at the same location, with a viewing starting at 9:30 a.m.

Interment will be Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m., at Aultorest Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Fund or Intermountain Cancer Services.

Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes at Serenity Funeral Home online.