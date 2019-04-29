Celebrate National Bike Month in May with multiple activities, chances to win new bike

In this file photo, St. George Mayor Jon Pike rides with other bicyclists in the "Bike with Pike" biking awareness event at the Crosby Family Confluence Park, St. George, Utah, May 8, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — With over 300 days of sunshine, Washington County is easily one of the best places to get into the habit of bicycling to work, to the grocery store or just for fun.

In recognition of May as National Bike Month, many public activities are being planned through the combined efforts of the city of St George, Washington City, the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, the St. George Bicycle Collective and the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance. The Health Department announced several of these planned events in a recent press release.

Win a bike

Each day in May, bikers can earn an entry toward winning one of two new bikes by snapping photos of where they are riding and posting the pictures publicly on Facebook and Instagram tagged with the #bikedixie hashtag. The more days you bike and post, the greater chance you have to win.

Bike with Pike

The annual “Bike with Pike” event will take place in St. George on May 6 from 6-8 p.m. at the trailhead in Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive. Guests can enjoy free hot dogs, music, giveaways and a bike rodeo.

The event begins and ends at the trailhead with a guided ride led by St. George Mayor Jon Pike, suitable for all skill levels.

National Bike to School Day

All students are invited to bike to school May 8 in recognition of National Bike to School Day. Washington Elementary will be holding a special bike to school event for students that will include a light breakfast and bike rodeo with the Washington City Police Department.

Neighborhood open house

Meet the mayor and St. George City Council members May 9 at Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., and learn about plans to make the city’s streets more walkable and bikeable during the neighborhood open house scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy light refreshments along with short biking and e-scooter tours of downtown.

National Bike to Work Day

People biking to work can stop at any of five pit stops between 7 and 10 a.m. on May 17 for National Bike to Work Day. Participants will get free breakfast, free bike safety gear and a simple tune-up on their bike from a local shop, while supplies last. Pit stops area available at the following locations:

Ace Hardware: 160 N. Bluff St.

Maverik: 1216 S. Bluff St.

River Road Bridge across Virgin River: About 1400 South and River Road.

Smith’s at Dino Crossing: 565 N. Mall Drive.

Washington City Community Center: 350 Community Center Drive.

For a complete list of biking events in May, visit BikeDixie.org.

