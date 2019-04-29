Warnings of urban, small stream flooding in Washington County issued by weather officials

Written by Mori Kessler
April 29, 2019
A creek in LaVerkin swells due to excessive rain, March 6, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Casey Lofthouse, St. George News

ST. GEORGE An urban and small stream flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Washington County, southern Iron County and western Kane County for Monday evening.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

A severe thunder storm warning was also issued by the National Weather Service that will remain in effect until 7:15 p.m.

At around 6 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, according to the weather service. That will cause urban and small stream flooding. The event may overwhelm poor drainage areas and result in minor flooding in Washington County.

Impacting locations that may experience flooding include St George, Washington, Hurricane, Santa Clara, LaVerkin, New Harmony, Zion National Park, Ivins, Hildale, Enterprise, Toquerville, Leeds, Virgin, Springdale, Rockville, Pintura, Gunlock, Veyo, Kolob Canyon and Motoqua.

Wind gust of up to 40 mph are also to be expected.

A flood flashing watch for southwest Utah was issued earlier in the day by the National Weather Service and remains in effect until midnight.

Read more: Flash flood watch issued for Southern Utah

Precautionary and preparedness actions

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

