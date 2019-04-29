Triathlon events and road closure information for 2019 Ironman 70.3 St. George

File photo of Ironman competitors on the bike course heading out from Sand Hollow State Park in the 2018 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George. Sand Hollow Reservoir at Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, May 5, 2018 | File photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As Washington County gears up to host the 2019 Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship St. George this Saturday, St. George News has compiled a guide of related events, road closures and traffic impacts.

The race, which will feature an impressive field of professional and amateur triathletes, starts at Sand Hollow Reservoir at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The finish line is at 50 S. Main St. in St. George. The top male competitors are expected to finish in just under four hours, with the top female finishers expected to start crossing the finish line about a half hour or so after the men’s race leaders

The popular course is widely regarded by athletes as one of the most challenging yet most scenic and rewarding on the Ironman 70.3 circuit.

Events

Thursday, May 2

Ironman Village located at Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., in St. George will officially open for athlete check-in, professional athlete panels, vendors and other activities Thursday at 2 p.m.

Friday, May 3

St. George Street Festival, with live music, shopping and food vendors and entertainment will take place in downtown St. George (Main Street, Tabernacle, Town Square Park) Friday from 6-10 p.m.

The IronKids St. George Fun Run for kids between 6 months and 14 years old will take place at Town Square Park Friday at 6:30 p.m. Registration can be done online or in person at the Ironman Village Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The race fee is $20.

Saturday, May 4 – RACE DAY

The Ironman 70.3 North American Pro Championship will start from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Sand Hollow State Park at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Awards ceremony and Ironman 70.3 World Championship slot allocation will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. in Ironman Village (Town Square Park).

The volunteer banquet and celebration will take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Ironman Village (Town Square Park).

A full event schedule for Ironman 70.3 St. George can be found here.

Traffic impacts and suggested detours

For detailed road closure information click here. Continue to scroll down for course information and maps.

Washington City detours

If possible avoid Telegraph Street, Washington Parkway, Buena Vista Boulevard and Green Springs Drive until noon.

There will be no access to state Route 9 from Telegraph Street – Use Interstate 15 access from Exit 10.

Exit 13 will be closed – Use Exit 10.

St. George detours

Red Cliffs Parkway – use 700 South.

St. George Boulevard westbound – use 700 South.

St. George Boulevard eastbound – use Bluff Street to 700 South to 400 East.

Sand Hollow, Sand Hollow Resort, Dixie Springs area

These areas will have access during the event via the Southern Parkway from Washington Dam Road.

Ivins detours

For residents off of Snow Canyon Drive or Tuacahn Drive – use Citadel Drive to Painted Hills Drive.

For residents north of Center Street between 200 East and 400 West – exit via 400 West.

State Route 18 northbound

Use Sunset Boulevard to 1400 West or Dixie Downs Drive, turn right onto Snow Canyon Parkway then right onto Bluff Street and make U-turn on Bluff Street and onto the SR-18 northbound flyover.

State Route 18 southbound

Use the SR-18 flyover at Red Hills/Snow Canyon Parkway, then make U-turn on Bluff Street, then a left onto Snow Canyon Parkway, then take a left onto to 1400 West to Sunset to Bluff Street.

Course information and maps

The Ironman 70.3 St. George course winds its way through a 1.2-mile swim at Sand Hollow State Park, a 56-mile bike ride through Snow Canyon State Park and a 13.1-mile run that ends at Town Square Park in the downtown historic district of St. George. The 2019 course route is the same as it has been the past two years.

Swim map – click here for full resolution image

The 1.2 mile swim will be held at the scenic Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane, where athletes will enter the waters of Sand Hollow Reservoir under a rolling start. The water temperature is expected to be between 60 and 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bike map and turn by turn directions – click here for full resolution image

Immediately after exiting the water, competitors will transition to their bike and begin riding the 56-mile loop that will ultimately take them to St. George. Riders will go around the back side of the reservoir into the city of Hurricane, then along state Route 9 back towards Washington and St. George.

With rolling hills in the first half of the race, athletes will experience great scenery and a dynamic course. The back half of the course heads through St. George and into Ivins along a flat fast section before tackling the signature climb up and through Snow Canyon State Park.

This climb is draped in spectacular views and your reward at the top, downhill all the way back to St. George! The bike course starts at an elevation of 3.056 feet and finishes at 2,738 feet, with a total gain in between of 3,536 feet over the 56 miles.

Run map and turn-by-turn directions – click here for full resolution image

After completing the bike portion of the race, athletes will enter the transition area in St. George’s historic Town Square, where they will commence running a 13.1-mile half-marathon loop that will take them out on Diagonal and Bluff Street before climbing up Red Hills Parkway through the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve.

The course offers an amazing view of the city while running along the bluff before returning to the finish line, located on Main Street in the heart of downtown St. George.

Resources

