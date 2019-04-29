Top 5 weekend stories from St. George News

Written by Jeff Richards
April 29, 2019
Bystanders watch as law enforcement officers respond to an incident at Red Rock Canyon School, St. George, Utah, April 28, 2019 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28. The top article was a breaking story that unfolded late Sunday evening.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

‘Widespread’ fighting at St. George youth facility results in multiple injuries

Law enforcement officers respond to an incident at Red Rock Canyon School, St. George, Utah, April 28, 2019 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Several students at a youth treatment facility in St. George were injured after a police say a widespread fight broke out in the facility Sunday evening, triggering a massive emergency response.

Police: Man shot in stomach during custody dispute in Hurricane

Police respond to the scene of a reported shooting in Hurricane, Utah, April 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

HURRICANE — Police say a custody dispute escalated into a shooting at a trailer park in Hurricane Saturday evening, sending one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, Hurricane Police Chief Lynn Excell told St. George News at the scene.

Search and rescue crews respond after 3 inner tube riders fall into Virgin River

Crews respond for a search and rescue operation near the Virgin River Gorge in Mohave County, Ariz., April 27, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people were safely rescued after being swept down the river in the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., emergency personnel from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District were dispatched for a search and rescue on the Virgin River near mile marker 16 on Interstate 15.

‘It’s a cluster out here’; crash on I-15 occurs within minutes of nearby car fire

A battery of emergency personnel respond near mile marker 20 on Interstate 15 after a vehicle fire triggered a secondary crash and rollover, Washington County, Utah, April 27, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — First responders were kept busy Saturday afternoon after a car fire on Interstate 15 near Leeds triggered a series of events that culminated in a rollover-crash just a couple hundred feet away.

Accelerating snowmelt, forecast of heavy rains prompt warning about Southern Utah waterways

The confluence of the Virgin River and the Santa Clara River, St. George, Utah, Sept. 9, 2014 | File photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning of high-flowing waterways for most of Southern Utah this week in anticipation of heavy rains and accelerating snowmelt.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

