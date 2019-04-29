Top 5 weekend stories from St. George News

Bystanders watch as law enforcement officers respond to an incident at Red Rock Canyon School, St. George, Utah, April 28, 2019 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE— In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28. The top article was a breaking story that unfolded late Sunday evening.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for the five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Several students at a youth treatment facility in St. George were injured after a police say a widespread fight broke out in the facility Sunday evening, triggering a massive emergency response.

HURRICANE — Police say a custody dispute escalated into a shooting at a trailer park in Hurricane Saturday evening, sending one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The incident is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, Hurricane Police Chief Lynn Excell told St. George News at the scene.

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people were safely rescued after being swept down the river in the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., emergency personnel from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District were dispatched for a search and rescue on the Virgin River near mile marker 16 on Interstate 15.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — First responders were kept busy Saturday afternoon after a car fire on Interstate 15 near Leeds triggered a series of events that culminated in a rollover-crash just a couple hundred feet away.

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning of high-flowing waterways for most of Southern Utah this week in anticipation of heavy rains and accelerating snowmelt.

The top 5 honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

