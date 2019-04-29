Photo gallery: Ferocious storm brings lightning, hail and flooding to Southern Utah

A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jonathon Ben Hindes
ST. GEORGE — What the National Weather Service described as a “severe thunderstorm” brought lightning, high winds, heavy rain and hail to much of Southern Utah Monday.
City streets and slot canyons also received a fair share of flooding as rains poured inches of water onto the red rock landscape in a matter of hours.
St. George News asked the Southern Utah community to submit photos of the storm and its aftermath, which can be viewed in the gallery below.
A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Debbie Macari, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Summer Jackson, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Santa Clara in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Cheyenne Cole, St. George News
A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Tracie Spencer, St. George News
A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Zack Sawyer, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Hurricane in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Tiffany Hafen Muegge, St. George News, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Hurricane in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Tomi Griffin Marinier, St. George News
A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Tara Smith Schudde, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Hurricane in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Sarah Cloud, St. George News
A storm sweeps through LaVerkin in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Pam Gubler, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Washington Fields in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Mandy Dressen Anderson, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Kyra Harmon, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Kristin Terborg, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Ivins in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Kathy Nunn Foster, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Hurricane in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Kristy Warr Murphy, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Veyo in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of John Villan, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Hurricane in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jocelyn Sackett, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jessica Cox, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Washington Fields in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jenny Fidler, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Hurricane in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jayme Grundvig, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jamie Johnson, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Washington City in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jamie Johnson, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Ivins in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Heather Ball, St. George News
A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Emilee Everett Bundy, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Larkin, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Kanab in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Dustin Riddle, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Derek Bytheway, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Washington City in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of David Douberley, St. George News
A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Chelsea Nielsen, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Charlie Hardy, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Anna Emans-Nerud, St. George News
A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Angie Bankhead Knudsen, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Winchester Hills in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Angela Edens, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Washington Fields in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Andrew De Los Santos, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Hurricane in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Amy McCool, St. George News
A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Amanda Lamb, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Alice Curtis, St. George News
A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jonathon Ben Hindes
