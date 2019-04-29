Photo gallery: Ferocious storm brings lightning, hail and flooding to Southern Utah

A storm sweeps through St. George in Southern Utah, April 29, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Jonathon Ben Hindes

ST. GEORGE — What the National Weather Service described as a “severe thunderstorm” brought lightning, high winds, heavy rain and hail to much of Southern Utah Monday.

City streets and slot canyons also received a fair share of flooding as rains poured inches of water onto the red rock landscape in a matter of hours.

St. George News asked the Southern Utah community to submit photos of the storm and its aftermath, which can be viewed in the gallery below.

