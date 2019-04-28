Join author Christa Saddler at The Electric Theater for enlightening discussion on the Powell Expedition

Public domain image of John Wesley Powell (right), St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A renowned author will be in St. George this Thursday to discuss the legacy of John Wesley Powell.

Zion National Park Forever Project, Zion’s official nonprofit partner, will present “Seeing Things Whole: John Wesley Powell and an Understanding of the American West” by Christa Sadler at the Electric Theater at 7:30 p.m. The lecture is free and open to the public.

“As Zion National Park celebrates its Centennial, and as we recognize the 150th anniversary of Powell’s first expedition of the Colorado River, it’s fitting we offer this important lecture in St. George,” Zion Forever Project Executive Director Lyman Hafen said in a press release announcing the event.

“Most of the events in our annual lecture series are held in Springdale, at the entrance to Zion National Park,” Hafen said. “We wanted to expand our reach with this timely topic and share it at the historic Electric Theater in St. George.”

Powell recognized inherent problems in the vision of settlement of the West more than a century ago, and his prescient ideas may help guide humanity into the future.

Join author and river guide Sadler as she discusses Powell — the man, the scientist, the explorer and the visionary policy maker — from her new book “The Colorado,” about the human relationship with the Colorado River Basin.

As a rafting guide on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon and elsewhere in the region, Sadler has called the rivers of the basin home for more than three decades.

Sadler holds a master’s degree in earth sciences and paleontology from Northern Arizona University and a bachelor’s degree in physical anthropology from the University of California at Berkeley. She has been writing and teaching in the landscapes shaped by the Colorado River since 1988, publishing several books and articles about the region.

In conjunction with the lecture, Sadler will be selling copies of her new book.

This lecture is part of the Zion National Park Forever Project’s programming celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the designation of Zion as a national park in 1919. The Park’s centennial also coincides with the 150-year anniversary of Major John Wesley Powell’s first Colorado River expedition in 1869.

The Zion National Park Forever Project’s Fern and J. L. Crawford Lecture Series is a collaborative presentation of the Forever Project and the Division of Resource Management in Zion National Park. For more information, call 435-772-3264.

Event details

What: Lecture by author Christa Sadler.

When: Thursday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

